3 held, sedatives seized

Based on credible information about selling of sedative drugs and tablets, the City Task Force (CTF) raided a place near Kommadi Junction under P.M. Palem Police Station limits and apprehended three persons Konatala Nagaraju of Kancharapalem, Peddada Raju of Kapparada and Gunuru Sankar of Burma Camp, for illegally stocking and selling sedative tablets without any prescription, here on Friday.
The apprehended persons have been handed over to PM Palem police station for further action.
