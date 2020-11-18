3 held on charge of duping job seekers

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 November 2020 00:58 IST

‘Accused reportedly collected ₹8.9 lakh from two victims’

The city police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a few persons in the name of providing jobs and duping them to the tune of ₹8.9 lakh.

The arrested were identified as B. Manoj Kumar (35) and M. Venkata Ramana (28) of Ukkunagaram, and, B. Hari Babu (33) from Karasa area of Visakhapatnam city and native of Srikakulam district.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that all the accused were working as general duty constables in CISF units at various places. While Manoj and Venkata Ramana were placed under suspension since July 2020, Hari Babu is working at Visakhapatnam airport.

Hari Babu was earlier reportedly involved in a cheating case in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi said that the accused had hatched a plan to dupe the unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs. The accused reportedly came into contact with one Tirupathy Nayak and his brother Bhukiya Tirupathy Nayak, when they were posted in Vizag steel plant, and made them believe that 26 others got the Central government jobs through them.

The police said that the accused lured the complainant and his brother and collected ₹8. 90 lakh from them in phases. After coming to know that they were duped, the victims approached the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) Sravan Kumar said further investigation is being conducted in the case.