October 02, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

City Task force police arrested three persons on the charges of possessing 10 kg of ganja at Thatichetlapalem here. The sleuths also seized three cellphones from them. The persons were handed over to the Forth Town Police for further investigation, according to Task Force ACP T. Trinad Rao in a release here on Monday.

