3 gangs busted, eight persons arrested

Stolen property and cash recovered from the accused

The city police on Tuesday busted three gangs, who were allegedly in various offences, in the city. The police arrested eight persons and took one juvenile into their custody.

The Gajuwaka police arrested four persons and took one juvenile into custody, for allegedly being involved in a house break-in at B.C Colony.

The arrested were identified as N. Naveen (19), E Sai Krishna (26), P. Madhu (23) and K. Sai Teja (25), all belonging to various areas of Gajuwaka. The police have seized gold, silver ornaments, mobile phones, all worth ₹80,000, from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that on July 27, they received a complaint from one K. Lokesh stating that some property in his house was missing. Special teams caught N. Naveen and a juvenile. Based on their confession, three receivers — Krishna, Madhu and Teja — were arrested.

In another case, the PM Palem police arrested two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly taking a passenger to an isolated place, assaulting him and taking away ₹15,000 from him. The arrested were identified as S. Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy (27), the auto driver, and G. Durga Sairam (24), . Police have recovered ₹10,000 out of stolen property.

According to Mr. Suresh Babu, as per the complaint, on September 6, one P Mahesh, a resident of Madhurawada, was heading to home from RTC Complex in an auto-rickshaw. When the auto-rickshaw reached near YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the driver Lakshmi Narasimha and Sairam had allegedly diverted the vehicle to an isolated place. After beating him severely, the duo allegedly committed the theft and also took away his mobile phone and escaped from the spotThe police have also seized the auto-rickshaw. In another case, the East-Sub Division (Crimes) team arrested two persons N. Chandra Sekhar (20) and D. Rohit (20) who were allegedly involved in picking pockets near railway station. Another accused N. Yellaji is yet to be arrested in the case.

According to reports, on September 19, the three accused approached the complainant, created confusion and stole his wallet which contained ₹36,000, two mobile phones, all worth ₹46,000.

Based on the complaint, police nabbed Sekhar and Rohith, from whom ₹ 5,000 was seized.