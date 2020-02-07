3-day ‘organic mela’ gets under way

The three-day ‘organic mela’ drew enthusiastic response from the public, on the inaugural day, at the AS Raja College Ground at MVP Colony, here, on Friday.

Stalls selling millets, home foods and sweets made with millets, different varieties of rice, rajma and traditional products like jaggery, black jaggery and palm jaggery, which are believed to have a lot of health benefits were thronged by a large number of visitors.

Athreyapuram ‘pootharekulu’, an Andhra special paper-sweet, pickles, cow ghee, cold pressed oils, handloom dress materials and readymade cotton garments made in natural colours by Sankalpa Art Village, ice fruit mango stall put up by Navneetha Evergreens were the other stalls, which drew the visitors.

A rangoli drawn with millets, in different colours, on the ground near the stalls, was the highlight of the exhibition.

Vegetables, sugar cane and other farm products, produced using organic manure, were a big hit among the visitors. The stalls will remain open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday also.

A farmers meeting was organised on the inaugural day. A seminar on kitchen garden will be conducted on Saturday. Training on the planting of seedlings, use of fertilizers and seedlings required for the garden, will be given.

On the concluding day, popular food scientist Khader Vali will deliver a talk on ‘healthy eating’ and the way to maintain health through consumption of natural foods.