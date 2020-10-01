3-day online training programme begins

Need for seismic resistant design stressed

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the three-day online national training programme on “Disaster Risk Reduction in Resilient Infrastructure” organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, and the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi, in association with the Indian Geotechnical Society, Visakhapatnam Chapter, on Wednesday.

Prof. C.V.R. Murty from IIT Madras has delivered a lecture on “Earthquake Resistant Infrastructure”. He has stressed the need for keeping provisions in seismic resistant design of public and hospital buildings, bridges, highway structures and pipe networks of oil storage tanks.

Coordinator of the event Prof. C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy said that Chief Scientist, SERC, Chennai, Dr. P. Hari Krishna, will deliver a talk on “Wind Disaster Mitigation for Infrastructure” and Prof. K. Srinivasa Rao, Andhra University, will deliver a lecture on “Influence of Concrete Characteristics on Heat Resistance –A Review”, on Thursday, the second day of event.