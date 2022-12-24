  1. EPaper
3-day CREDAI property expo gets underway

Visakhapatnam chapter Chairman Bayana Srinivasa Rao and President KSRK Raju spoke at the event.

December 24, 2022 07:51 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the 8th Property Expo of CREDAI’s Visakhapatnam chapter here on Friday. She congratulated the Visakhapatnam chapter for organising the property show.

Visakhapatnam chapter Chairman Bayana Srinivasa Rao and President KSRK Raju spoke. Earlier, honorary secretary E. Ashok Kumar welcomed the guests.

Awards/scholarships were given to students who bagged the K. Subba Raju Memorial Award/Scholarship instituted in memory of the well-known builder who had made an immense contribution to the development of CREDAI, Visakhapatnam.

Palamarasetty Moulitha (first year), Lokarapu Anuradha (second year) and Kothakota Bhaskar Sai Krishna (third year) of the civil engineering branch in Government Polytechnic bagged the award this year. The Health Minister presented the awards to the winners.

