Visakhapatnam

3 arrested in cheating case

The Kancharapalem police on Monday arrested the three accused who allegedly cheated a woman to the tune of ₹5 lakh, by promising her a role in a movie.

The accused are Geeta Prasad and his friend Shareef and Satyanarayana.

The woman had filed a case in the police station on Friday, stating that the trio had cheated her, said the police.

She also alleged that the accused tried to threaten her when she demanded them to return the money.

