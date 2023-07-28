295 liquor bottles seized near Visakhapatnam railway station, three arrested

July 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Maharanipeta on Friday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in smuggling liquor from Goa and selling it in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The SEB has recovered 295 liquor bottles which were brought from Goa by them.

Following instructions from SEB Superintendent B. Srinadhudu, Circle Inspector Jagadeeswara Rao conducted a raid near the railway station area and caught the accused. As per the officials, a person named P. Satyanarayana from Vizianagaram had procured liquor bottles from Goa. He has brought them to Visakhapatnam in a train and was distributing them to two persons Dhanuinjaya and G Lakshman.

SEB officials said that Satyanarayana procures one liquor bottle for about ₹26 and sells them to the duo for about ₹80 to ₹100. The duo further sell them at higher price in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.