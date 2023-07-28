ADVERTISEMENT

295 liquor bottles seized near Visakhapatnam railway station, three arrested

July 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The accused brought the liquor bottles from Goa, say SEB officials

The Hindu Bureau

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Maharanipeta on Friday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in smuggling liquor from Goa and selling it in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The SEB has recovered 295 liquor bottles which were brought from Goa by them.

Following instructions from SEB Superintendent B. Srinadhudu, Circle Inspector Jagadeeswara Rao conducted a raid near the railway station area and caught the accused. As per the officials, a person named P. Satyanarayana from Vizianagaram had procured liquor bottles from Goa. He has brought them to Visakhapatnam in a train and was distributing them to two persons Dhanuinjaya and G Lakshman.

SEB officials said that Satyanarayana procures one liquor bottle for about ₹26 and sells them to the duo for about ₹80 to ₹100. The duo further sell them at higher price in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US