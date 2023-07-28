HamberMenu
295 liquor bottles seized near Visakhapatnam railway station, three arrested

The accused brought the liquor bottles from Goa, say SEB officials

July 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Maharanipeta on Friday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in smuggling liquor from Goa and selling it in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The SEB has recovered 295 liquor bottles which were brought from Goa by them.

Following instructions from SEB Superintendent B. Srinadhudu, Circle Inspector Jagadeeswara Rao conducted a raid near the railway station area and caught the accused. As per the officials, a person named P. Satyanarayana from Vizianagaram had procured liquor bottles from Goa. He has brought them to Visakhapatnam in a train and was distributing them to two persons Dhanuinjaya and G Lakshman.

SEB officials said that Satyanarayana procures one liquor bottle for about ₹26 and sells them to the duo for about ₹80 to ₹100. The duo further sell them at higher price in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

