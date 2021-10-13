292 garbage collection vehicles distributed to all wards in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2021 00:43 IST

Under CLAP, 672 vehicles sanctioned to GVMC, says Vijaya Sai

As many as 292 new garbage collection vehicles which were allotted to Visakhapatnam district under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative of the State government, were flagged off by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and other officials at Beach Road here on Tuesday. The vehicles were distributed to all the wards under the civic body limits.

Mr. Vijaya Sai said that as part of CLAP, 672 vehicles were sanctioned for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Out of them, 292 vehicles were provided in the first phase and the rest of the vehicles will be sent to the city very soon, he said. He also asked the officials to pick up garbage in wards and shift them to dumping yard at the earliest. The aim is to ensure cleanliness and make Visakhapatnam the cleanest city, he added. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and others were present.

