Visakhapatnam

2,910 liquor bottles seized

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids and seized about 2,910 liquor bottles which were illegally stored in Bheemili region, here on Tuesday.

According to reports, 270 liquor bottles were seized from one K. Appalaraju at Narayanarajupeta.

Based on information provided by him, about 2,540 liquor bottles were seized from the house of one A. Srinivasa Rao of Reddipalle village under Padmanabham police station limits.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 1:01:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/2910-liquor-bottles-seized/article33562509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY