2,910 liquor bottles seized

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids and seized about 2,910 liquor bottles which were illegally stored in Bheemili region, here on Tuesday.

According to reports, 270 liquor bottles were seized from one K. Appalaraju at Narayanarajupeta.

Based on information provided by him, about 2,540 liquor bottles were seized from the house of one A. Srinivasa Rao of Reddipalle village under Padmanabham police station limits.