29-year-old prisoner ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam central jail

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 12, 2022 20:39 IST

A 29-year-old prisoner allegedly ended life by hanging himself with a towel from the window in his cell at Visakhapatnam Central Jail on November 10. According to Inspector of Arilova Police Station Emmanuel Raju, the prisoner Srinivasa Rao was a native of Samarlakota. He was already undergoing life imprisonment in a jail in Maharashtra after being involved in a murder case.

During the year 2018, he was brought to Visakhapatnam Central Jail, on the charges of another murder for gain case pertaining to 2017, under III Town Police station limits from the city. On November 7, he was again sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arilova police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact police on 100.

