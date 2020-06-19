29 new cases take tally to 382 in Vizag district

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Friday taking the tally to 382. Till date, this has been the biggest single-day spike of COVID cases in the district.
The total number of active cases in the district as on Thursday is 200. Meanwhile, 14 patients were discharged after testing negative. The total number of discharged persons stands at 181. It may be remembered that one person died from Chengalraopeta area.
According to officials, among the 29 cases, nine cases were reported from Zone II, which includes six members of a family from Balaji Nagar, two persons from Peda Jalaripeta and one from Kirlampudi Layout. This apart a woman from Arilova area with a travel history to Srikakulam, four PG medical students and one staff nurse from King George Hospital (KGH) and a woman who came for treatment at KGH also tested positive.
The medical students and the staff nurse have contracted the virus from her, it was learnt. A large number of KGH staff are being sent to quarantine.
Meanwhile, a police inspector working with the city police, residing in Appannapalem area, has tested positive. Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, said that as on Friday, the total number of very active clusters was 31, while active clusters were 38.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath