29 info centres, 10 medical camps to be set up in Vizag for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on July 12

30 queue lines will be arranged, says Simhachalam temple Executive Officer

A total of 29 information centres and 10 medical camps with the assistance of the District Medical and Health Officer will be set up for the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple of Simhachalam, to be held on July 12 and 13.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala said that 30 queue lines would be arranged at the place where coconuts are broken as an offering to the deity. The queue lines would be controlled by the police.

Those coming from Adavivaram-side would be sent to the ‘tholi pavancha’ through the ‘pushkarini’. In all, 40 voluntary organisations would render free services to the devotees during the 32-km trek around the hill. The services include physiotherapy, oil massage and milk would be distributed to children through an ICDS camp.

Lighting and dress changing arrangements have been made for devotees taking a bath at sea and at the water fall at Madhavadhara during the trek.