29 arrested for cockfighting and gambling in Visakhapatnam city

January 14, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested 29 persons for their alleged involvement in cockfighting and gambling at PM Palem, Gajuwaka, Padmanabham and Anandapuram on January 13, said a release from the city police on Sunday. According to the police, they have seized nearly ₹57,000 from the accused. The accused were booked under various sections of the AP Gaming Act. The police have also conducted raids on belt shops at Malkapuram, PM Palem and Pendurthi, where they have seized nearly 107 liquor bottles. 

