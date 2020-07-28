282 new infection cases take district tally to 8,130

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 22:44 IST

Four more succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 75

As many as 282 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 8,130, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the district administration, here on Tuesday. Four more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 75.

Meanwhile, 131 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

Advertising

Advertising

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 5,250 and the number of persons discharged is 2,805.

New clusters

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases, Durga Colony (Chodavaram), Anandapuram, LV Palem (K Kotapadu), Gollaveedhi, Kapuluppada, Yathakummaripalem (Bheemili) and NGOs’ Colony have been announced as new clusters.

With the new cases, the total number of clusters in the district are 674. Among them, very active clusters are 112. The number of active and dormant clusters is 240 and 322 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.