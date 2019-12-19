280 students attend seminar on career in management

Around 280 students of Anil Neerukonda Institute of Technology & Sciences (ANITS) attended a seminar on ‘careers in management’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL University Business School at the college on Tuesday.

Interactive session

CEO of Aptitude Experts and alumnus of XIMB, Suraj Chawla elaborated on the importance of having a management degree at the postgraduate level. He briefed the students on various stages of pursing management education right from preparation, study plan, choosing the college and prospects after obtaining the degree.

Mr. Chawla insisted that students must decide on their goals and start at an early age to realise their dreams. He illustrated several examples of successful CEOs. He asked the students interested in clearing CAT and other tests by putting their focus for at least a year before appearing the exam. During a question-answer session, he listed out different entrance exams through which students could get admission to MBA colleges. A team from KL University B-School headed by Shiva Prasad said that the KL Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to the students who secured top 10 ranks in their entrance exam KL-MAT, even if they chose to joint any other institute. Details are available on www.kluniversity.in.

Business quiz

A business quiz was organised and the five lucky winners were awarded. College principal T.V. Hanumantha Rao and assistant professor Deepa Thumma thanked The Hindu FIC and KL B-School. A similar programme will be held at Godavari Institute of Engineering & Technology in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday (December 19).