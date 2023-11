November 05, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 28-year-old person died under suspicious circumstances under Airport Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city. Though initially it was suspected as a case of murder, police opine that it could be a case of ill-health. The deceased youth had some health issue and recently he had undergone a surgery, they have learnt. More details regarding the incident are yet to be ascertained.