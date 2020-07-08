VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 08 July 2020 23:19 IST
Comments
28-year-old man ‘ends life’
Updated: 08 July 2020 23:19 IST
A 28-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence at Chengalraopeta here on Wednesday. According to reports, G. Appa Rao, a salesman in a footwear store, reportedly went into depression after breakup with a girl. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100. Case was registered.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...