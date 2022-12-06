28-year-old man arrested in murder case in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police have cracked the suspicious death case of a woman reported from Vikalangula Colony under PM Palem police station limits in less than 48 hours and have arrested a 28-year-old youth for allegedly killing her over an argument. Police found that the murder had taken place over a heated argument about 18 months ago.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that on December 4, the PM Palem police had received a complaint from N. Ramesh, who stated that he had found a completely decomposed body in his house, which he had given on rent to one D. Rishivardhan alias Rishi at Vikalangula Colony. Police identified that the body was that of a woman, as her long hair still stuck to the skull.

Mr. Ramesh informed the police that Rishi was living in the house along with his wife since 2020. During January 2021, his wife had left to her native place. Again during May 2021, Rishi had also left the house leaving all the luggage and stopped paying rent. During January this year, Mr Ramesh had tried to enter the house through the backdoor which was open, but after noticing all the luggage, he had waited. On December 4, Ramesh had entered the house with the help of his family members for cleaning, when they have noticed the body in the drum.

Mr. Srikanth said that after receiving complaint, the city police collected initial clues and reached Mandasa, the native place of Rishi, and Kothuru in Srikakulam district, the native place of Rishi’s wife, as part of the inquiry. Soon, Rishi was arrested in Visakhapatnam, he said.

During the course of investigation, the police found that on May 29, 2021, Rishi had met a 25-year old woman at Srikakulam RTC bus stop, while he was returning to Visakhapatnam. The duo had shared an auto-rickshaw from Srikakulam to Nathavalasa Junction, during the journey they became friendly and shared the contact numbers. Again on May 30, the duo had met at Rishi’s house at PM Palem and had a physical relationship. Later, the woman had allegedly demanded money from Rishi and he expressed his inability to pay. Later, the woman had allegedly threatened him to inform about the matter to the locals. When she was about to raise her voice, Rishi had allegedly slapped her and killed her by strangulating with her scarf (chunni).

Mr. Srikanth said that Rishi had committed the crime because he felt his reputation would be damaged among the locals as well as with his wife. In order to ensure that he would not be caught, Rishi had wrapped the body in a blanket and stuffed it inside a plastic water drum. He also closed the drum with the cap and sealed the drum with an insulation tape in air tight condition and escaped from the spot. He had reached his native place and switched off his phone for 13 days. Six months ago, he had shifted to Visakhapatnam again with his family to Kommadi and started to work as cook in a school, the Police Commissioner added.

He also said that since the incident, Rishi had never come to home at Vikalangula Colony due to fear that he would be caught.

Mr. Srikanth also added that as per the deceased mobile data records, the police had suspect her as one Bammidi Dhanalakshmi, aged around 24 to 26 years. from Srikakulam district.

“We have enquired whether there was any missing complaint was filed from May 2021 to this date, but there was none. Family members of the deceased said that they have not lodged any missing complaint because she was habituated to go out for longer periods. However, to establish the identity, we would conduct a DNA test,” he added.