28-year-old man arrested for ‘murder attempt’ at Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam

April 16, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a 17-year-old girl at Sriharipuram area here on Sunday. The accused was identified as K. Jagannadha Rao of Sriharipuram. Rao works as a scribe. As per the police, Rao used to like a minor girl from Sriharipuram area. Recently she was found talking with two boys near a bus stop. Irked by this, on April 10, the accused allegedly entered the house of the girl, when she along with her mother was sleeping. He reportedly assaulted the girl and left the spot. The police arrested the accused, following a complaint.