HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

28-year-old man arrested for ‘murder attempt’ at Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam

April 16, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a 17-year-old girl at Sriharipuram area here on Sunday. The accused was identified as K. Jagannadha Rao of Sriharipuram. Rao works as a scribe.  As per the police, Rao used to like a minor girl from Sriharipuram area. Recently she was found talking with two boys near a bus stop. Irked by this, on April 10, the accused allegedly entered the house of the girl, when she along with her mother was sleeping. He reportedly assaulted the girl and left the spot. The police arrested the accused, following a complaint.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.