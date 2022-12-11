27-year-old man ‘ends’ life at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

December 11, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 27-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Srinagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Sunday. Inspector of Gajuwaka Police Station L. Bhaskara Rao said that P. Rupesh (27), a native of Malkapuram and resident of Srinagar allegedly had some disputes with his wife. The elderly persons from both the families were counselling them. Gajuwaka Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)