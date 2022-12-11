  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

27-year-old man ‘ends’ life at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

December 11, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Srinagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Sunday. Inspector of Gajuwaka Police Station L. Bhaskara Rao said that P. Rupesh (27), a native of Malkapuram and resident of Srinagar allegedly had some disputes with his wife. The elderly persons from both the families were counselling them. Gajuwaka Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.