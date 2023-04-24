27 gram panchayats in combined Visakhapatnam district bag awards

April 24, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 27 panchayats in the combined Visakhapatnam district have bagged the first, second and third prizes in various categories at the State-level, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Visakhapatnam, P. Sreerama Murthy.

Nagarampalem panchayat in Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district secured the second prize at the State-level in ‘good governance’ category. It also bagged the second prize at the district-level in the ‘women-friendly’ category.

Joint Collector K.S/ Viswanathan congratulated Panchyat Raj staff on their achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave away the awards to the District Panchayat Officer and Divisional Development Officer on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day on Monday.