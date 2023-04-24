ADVERTISEMENT

27 gram panchayats in combined Visakhapatnam district bag awards

April 24, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Awards given away on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 27 panchayats in the combined Visakhapatnam district have bagged the first, second and third prizes in various categories at the State-level, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Visakhapatnam, P. Sreerama Murthy.

Nagarampalem panchayat in Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district secured the second prize at the State-level in ‘good governance’ category. It also bagged the second prize at the district-level in the ‘women-friendly’ category.

Joint Collector K.S/ Viswanathan congratulated Panchyat Raj staff on their achievement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave away the awards to the District Panchayat Officer and Divisional Development Officer on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US