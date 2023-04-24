HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

27 gram panchayats in combined Visakhapatnam district bag awards

Awards given away on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day

April 24, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 27 panchayats in the combined Visakhapatnam district have bagged the first, second and third prizes in various categories at the State-level, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Visakhapatnam, P. Sreerama Murthy.

Nagarampalem panchayat in Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district secured the second prize at the State-level in ‘good governance’ category. It also bagged the second prize at the district-level in the ‘women-friendly’ category.

Joint Collector K.S/ Viswanathan congratulated Panchyat Raj staff on their achievement.

He gave away the awards to the District Panchayat Officer and Divisional Development Officer on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day on Monday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.