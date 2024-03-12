GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

26th edition of The Hindu- FIC AMNS Cricket trophy begins in Visakhapatnam 

Sports increase tolerance level and build team spirit, says Police Commissioner

March 12, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar being introduced to the players at the 26th edition of The Hindu- FIC AMNS Cricket trophy at Waltair Railway Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar being introduced to the players at the 26th edition of The Hindu- FIC AMNS Cricket trophy at Waltair Railway Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The 26th edition of The Hindu- FIC AMNS Cricket trophy commenced here on Tuesday, with the opening match between Vizianagaram DCA senior team and Shivaji CC team at Waltair Railway Cricket Stadium.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar playing a shot to inaugurate the 26th edition of The Hindu- FIC AMNS Cricket trophy at Waltair Railway Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar playing a shot to inaugurate the 26th edition of The Hindu- FIC AMNS Cricket trophy at Waltair Railway Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

This year’s tournament features 17 teams, comprising 15 clubs and two district teams. Winners and runners-ups from clubs and the District Cricket Associations, second and third division cricket leagues from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari were invited to participate.

Inaugurating the tournament as the chief guest, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar praised The Hindu for encouraging the youth to take part in sports by organising such tournaments. “Very less sportsmen indulge in crimes as they have good tolerance level against failures. It is good to see these young blood engaging and participating in sports”, he said while wishing luck to both the teams to have a good match.

He said that engaging in team sports such as cricket, football and basketball, increases the tolerance level and build team spirit.

“The Hindu also organises summer camps, encouraging students to take part in sports and VDCA has been in collaboration with The Hindu for the last 27 years in organising such tournaments in Vizag”, said D.S. Varma, vice president of the Vishakapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA).

The Hindu Trophy tournament is being organised in collaboration with the Vishakapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) and is sponsored by AMNS. The event was attended by K. Parthasaradhi, general secretary of VDCA, S.S.R.K. Prasad, vice president of VDCA, and J.K.M. Raju, joint secretary of VDCA.

The finals will be played in the first week of April.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.