26-year-old killed, two injured as bike hits tree in Visakhapatnam

A 26-year-old youth died, while two others received severe injuries, after the two-wheeler on which they were riding, allegedly hit a tree at Steel Plant Main Road, here, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K Abhilash (26), a resident of Steel Plant quarters.

According to Inspector of Traffic (Steel Plant PS), G. Umamaheswar Rao, the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The road was wide and clear and the illumination was good. “We suspect that the rider must have lost control over the vehicle due to high speed. It is yet to be ascertained whether they were in an inebriated state,” he said.

A police constable noticed the accident and alerted the control room. While Abhilash died on the spot with severe head injuries, the other two sustained injuries and were shifted to the King George Hospital and are undergoing treatment. The duo are said to be out of danger.

The Steel Plant Police have registered a case.


