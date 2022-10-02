26-year-old dies after being hit by RTC bus in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old youth died after allegedly being hit by an RTC bus on the National Highway-16 (NH-16) near Visakha Dairy Junction under Gajuwaka Police Station limits on Sunday. According to Gajuwaka Police Station Inspector L. Bhaskara Rao, the accident occurred at around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday. The victim, Satish Kumar of Vempadu of Vizianagaram district, was heading to his residence from Gajuwaka, where he was hit by the bus from behind. The bus was heading towards the city, he said. The Gajuwaka police registered a case. The body was sent for post-mortem.