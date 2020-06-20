26 new cases take tally to 408 in Vizag district

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 June 2020 23:07 IST

First case reported from Agency

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 400-mark with 26 new COVID-19 cases being reported from the district, here on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the district is 408.

The death toll from the district also rose to two, as a COVID-19 patient died from Malkapuram area.

A 42-year old woman from AKC Colony, Malkapuram, 45th ward was infected with COVID-19 recently. Health department officials said that the woman was already a T.B patient. Earlier one persons died from Chengalraopeta area.

On Saturday, for the first time, a case was reported from Chintapalle in Visakha Agency area in the district.

A 45-year-old woman tested positive.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district as on Saturday is 207.

18 discharged

Meanwhile 18 more patients were discharged after testing negative. The total number of discharged persons stands at 199.

Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, said that as on Saturday, the total number of very active clusters is 33, while active clusters are 39.