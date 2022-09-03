26 motorists booked in two days based on CCTV footage in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

‘Focus being kept on those areas where accidents are often reported’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 03, 2022 19:22 IST

The city police have booked cases against 26 motorists who were allegedly involved in violation of traffic norms, including bike racing and rash driving, at various places in the last two days here, as per a release on Saturday. Post registering cases, the bikes of the motorists were also seized. The action was initiated based on the CCTV footage captured BY the Command and Control Centre (CCC).

According to Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth, among the 26 persons, 25 were youth and students. He said that focus is being kept on those areas where accidents are often reported.

Among the cases booked, five were booked at Hanumanthuwaka Junction, five at Car Shed Junction, three each at Venkojipalem and Dwaraka Nagar, two each at Maddilapalem, Santhipuram and Kommadi, one each at Gurudwara, Port Hospital Junction, Satyam Junction and Siripuram Junction.

“If we see the trend of fatal road accidents, most of the accidents involve two-wheelers. The main reason for the accidents was found to be lack of wearing helmets, overtaking heavy vehicles or driving very close to heavy vehicles, losing control on the vehicle while overspeeding. In most of these accidents, youths are being involved,” he said.

