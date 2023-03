March 04, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of about ₹26 lakh at Sector I, MVP Colony, here on Saturday. The cash was seized when North Andhra MLC Graduate election is around the corner.

According to police, two persons were caught while they were carrying the cash. The persons have failed to show proper documents regarding the cash. The MVP police have asked them to submit the documents as part of further investigation.