25th ICID Congress concludes in Visakhapatnam

The 25th Congress of the International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID) concluded here on Saturday. The Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (INCID) in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Department organised it. A selected delegates of the conference will go for a technical tour of Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas on November 5.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the Congress here on Saturday, INCID president Kushvinder Vohra said that there were 18 sessions that addressed the supply side augmentation of irrigation water and demand management. Besides, six international workshops on various working groups of ICID, 12 side events by leading organisations who discussed about various issues. They included efficient operation of existing irrigation infrastructure, increasing water use efficiency of irrigation sector, development of climate resilient irrigation infrastructure, enhanced focus on mitigative and adaptive measures, conjunctive utilisation of surface and groundwater resources in irrigation sector, empowerment and greater participation of women for better water management, participatory irrigation management mainly through effective and efficient water users associations, adoption of state-of-the-art technologies for better irrigation management, appropriate capacity building of stakeholders, adequate finance for irrigation sector, increased international collaboration and technology exchange and water budgeting, water accounting and other management tools.

The Central Water Commission Director Sunil Kumar said that the ICID was established in 1950 and headquartered at New Delhi. It is a not-for-profit organisation to promote sustainable water management in the fields of irrigation, drainage and flood management. It is first international organisation established after independence in India. The ICID is presently having its network in 82 nations, collectively covering more than 90% of the world’s irrigated and drained areas, the release added.

The Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage, headed by Chairman, Central Water Commission (CWC), is the representative National Committee for India for expediting various activities of ICID.

