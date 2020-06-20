259 handloom weavers from the district benefit from YSR Nethanna Nestham

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao along with District Collector V. Vinay Chand formally handed over cheques to the tune of ₹62.16 lakh to beneficiaries as part of YSR Nethanna Nestham from the district.
To extend a helping hand to weavers, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the promised annual aid of nearly ₹200 crore, about ₹24,000 for each weaver’s family. The State government has provided the aid six months ahead of schedule considering the problems and losses suffered by the handloom weavers due to COVID-19 crisis and lockdown.
According to officials, there are 259 beneficiaries from Visakhapatnam district to whom the government has sanctioned a sum of ₹62.16 lakh. The amount will be directly credited to bank accounts.
Among the beneficiaries, 179 are from Payakaraopeta, 43 from Narsipatnam, 20 from Anakapalle, seven from chodavaram, five from Bheemili, two from Yelamanchali, one from Madugula, and others from a few other places.
Handloom weavers thanked the Chief Minister during the video conference.
