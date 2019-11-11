‘2,500 Forest Dept. posts will be notified in January’

Admitting that there is a staff crunch in Forest Department, Minister for Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that a notification pertaining to recruitment to 2,500 posts would be issued in January.

Participating as the chief guest in the Forest Martyrs’ Day celebrations here, the Minister said that the government would sanction the needed vehicles and weapons for security purpose.

Smugglers warned

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy paid rich tributes to the forest officials who had laid down their lives while on duty and said that the government was lending all possible help to the families of the martyrs. The Minister stressed the need for conservation of forest resources in the State. “Strict action will be taken against those indulging in smuggling and other illegal activities in the forest lands,” he said.

Referring to the red sanders smuggling, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said the government had sent proposals to auction six tonnes of the precious wood that had been seized from the smugglers.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Chief Conservator of Forests N. Pratheep Kumar, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena and others took part in the programme. The officials paid floral tributes to the stupa built in memory of the forest martyrs.