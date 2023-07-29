2,500 bicycles distributed to Class IX and X girl students of government schools in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh

July 29, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Their beaming faces said it all as Class IX and X girls stood near the 2,500 bicycles, systematically arranged on the ground at NTR Stadium here on Saturday. The sultry weather didn’t deter their spirit as they awaited the arrival of Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath.

Aurobindo Pharma had sponsored the bicycles as part of its CSR programme. The Minister had suggested to Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Director K. Nityananda Reddy on the YSR Congress Party government’s plan to provide bicycles to girls of Classes IX and X of various government schools, and the latter readily agreed to it. The bicycles would be distributed to the girls of government schools in Anakapalli Assembly constituency.

The organisers had arranged drinking water bottles, soft drink pouches and some snacks to enable the children beat the heat. The beneficiaries seemed reluctant to leave their bicycles and go to collect their soft drink and snacks from a corner of the ground. They waited with bated breath to become the ‘proud owners’ of their bicycles after the address by the Minister.

In view of the sultry weather and enthusiasm of the beneficiaries, the Minister, Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi and Mr. Reddy kept their speeches short. Mr. Amarnath said that he wanted the students to attend the programme as they could draw inspiration from Mr. Nithyananda Reddy, who was involved in various philanthropic activities through the Aurobindo Foundation. They could also draw inspiration from Dr. Satyavathi, who was a medical doctor, and now an MP from Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency.

The Minister spoke on the commitment of the YSR Congress Party government to provide quality education to children in government schools. He said that the bicycles would provide the much-needed mobility to the students to reach their school and back home on time.

Mr. Nithyananda Reddy said that Aurobindo has already distributed bicycles to high school girls in Tuni and Anantapur. He expressed happiness that the attendance at those schools had improved after the bicycles were given to the students. He advised parents to give proper training to their children in riding the cycles before allowing them to take to the road.

Dr. Satyavathi spoke on the schemes launched by the State government for the benefit of government schoolchildren. She thanked Aurobindo Pharma for its gesture.

Girls, dressed in colourful attire, presented traditional dances on the occasion.

