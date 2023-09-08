HamberMenu
₹250 crore released for development of VIMS, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

The government will start the recruitment process for all vacant posts in VIMS soon, says V. Rajini

September 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister V. Rajini taking feedback from a patient during her visit to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Health Minister V. Rajini taking feedback from a patient during her visit to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh government has released about ₹250 crore for the development of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) under Nadu-Nedu scheme and the works will begin soon, Health Minister V. Rajini has said.

The Minister inspected the ICU, emergency ward, general surgery, physiotherapy and a few other blocks at the VIMS on September 9 (Friday). She enquired about the healthcare services being provided to the patients and the availability of medicines. She also took feedback from the patients. VIMS Director K. Rambabu accompanied the Minister.

“The government will start the recruitment process for all vacant posts in the VIMS soon and the G.O in this regard is ready,” said Mr. Rajini.

She said that the government had initiated measures to appoint specialist doctors with a monthly salary of ₹1.60 lakh. She discussed the issues pertaining to VIMS Medical College, adding that steps would be taken to develop the institute further.

CBRN centre

The Minister said that one of the 10 Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) centres proposed across the country would be set up at the VIMS. The appointment of staff for this facility and their training were under way, she said, adding that an AYUSH Block and a diagnostic centre are under construction at the VIMS.

Dr. Rambabu gave a power-point presentation over the facilities at the VIMS. Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu and other officials were also present.

