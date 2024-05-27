25-year-old youth drowns in Tarabu waterfalls in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Body of a 25-year-old youth, who had gone missing in Tarabu waterfalls in Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday, was traced on Monday.

The deceased was identified as T. Venugopal of Araku Valley.

Sub-Inspector of Pedabayalu police station P. Manoj Kumar said that Venugopal came to Darela Panchayat to attend a marriage on May 25. In the evening, he along with some of his friends had gone to Tarabu waterfalls. While taking pictures, Venugopal’s friends found that he was missing.

Despite search, there was no trace of him. A police complaint was lodged. On Monday, the body was traced and sent for post-mortem.

Pedabayalu police have registered a case.