25-year-old youth booked under POCSO Act for ‘misbehaving with’ a girl in Visakhapatnam

February 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The New Port Police invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, against a 25-year-old youth for allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl at R.H Colony here in the city.

As per the reports, the youth has been allegedly bothering a minor girl for the last one year. Two days ago, when the girl who is studying Class VIII was returning home, he allegedly misbehaved with her. Following a complaint, the police have registered a cases for allegedly stalking, voluntarily causing hurt and also invoked Section 12 of POCSO Act.

The case was transferred to Disha Police for further action.