ADVERTISEMENT

25-year-old youth booked under POCSO Act for ‘misbehaving with’ a girl in Visakhapatnam

February 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The New Port Police invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, against a 25-year-old youth for allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl at R.H Colony here in the city.

As per the reports, the youth has been allegedly bothering a minor girl for the last one year. Two days ago, when the girl who is studying Class VIII was returning home, he allegedly misbehaved with her. Following a complaint, the police have registered a cases for allegedly stalking, voluntarily causing hurt and also invoked Section 12 of POCSO Act.

The case was transferred to Disha Police for further action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US