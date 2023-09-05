ADVERTISEMENT

25-year-old woman attacked by a youth with a blade in Visakhapatnam

September 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a youth with a blade allegedly over a ‘love affair’ at Nehru Nagar under Malkapuram police station limits in the city on Monday night.

According to preliminary information from the Malkapuram police, Ms Lalitha Sri was reportedly attacked by a youth named Rama Rao on her neck, while she was walking on her terrace at Nehru Nagar. She suffered bleeding injuries on her neck and was was immediately shifted to hospital by her parents.

The Malkapuram police rushed to the spot and ascertained the facts in the case. The police suspect that disputes between them over ‘love’, might be the reason.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and is said to be out of danger. It was also learnt that Rama Rao was taken into police custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US