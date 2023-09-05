HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25-year-old woman attacked by a youth with a blade in Visakhapatnam

September 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a youth with a blade allegedly over a ‘love affair’ at Nehru Nagar under Malkapuram police station limits in the city on Monday night.

According to preliminary information from the Malkapuram police, Ms Lalitha Sri was reportedly attacked by a youth named Rama Rao on her neck, while she was walking on her terrace at Nehru Nagar. She suffered bleeding injuries on her neck and was was immediately shifted to hospital by her parents.

The Malkapuram police rushed to the spot and ascertained the facts in the case. The police suspect that disputes between them over ‘love’, might be the reason.

As of now, the woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and is said to be out of danger. It was also learnt that Rama Rao was taken into police custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.