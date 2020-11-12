25-year-old murdered at Gangavaram

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 November 2020 00:49 IST

A 25-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by some unidentified persons at Kondaveedhi, Gangavaram, under New Port Police Station limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Yeripalli Raju (25), a resident of Peda Gantyada.

According to sources, unidentified miscreants have allegedly murdered Raju by hitting him in the face with bricks. The body has injuries on nose, eyes, lips and evidence of assault with bricks on face, were found at the crime scene. Police have allegedly taken several suspected persons into their custody for interrogation and are yet to ascertain reasons for the murder. A case was registered and investigation is on.