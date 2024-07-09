25-year-old killed over family disputes in Visakhapatnam

A 25-year-old man was murdered at Aganampudi late on Monday night, allegedly due to family disputes in the city.

The deceased was identified as D. Surya Kiran, a native of Prakash Nagar in Malkapuram. As per the reports, Surya Kiran married a girl Meghana, despite opposition from her family as they are from different castes. After marriage, the couple moved to Hyderabad, where Surya Kiran took up the job of a cab driver for a living. Recently, the couple came back to the city, and Meghana, who was pregnant, delivered a baby.

As per the police, there had been disputes between both the families for the last one year and on Monday night, there was a tussle once again between Surya Kiran and the kin of Meghana.

Meghana’s kin reportedly attacked Surya Kiran with a sharp-edged object, when he was going home from the hospital. Though he was shifted to hospital, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Duvvada police registered a case. Teams were formed to nab the accused.