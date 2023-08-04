ADVERTISEMENT

25-year old doctor dead in a road accident at Gajuwaka

August 04, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman died after being run over by a lorry, while another woman received severe injuries in a road accident that occurred on NH-16 near the Pantulagarimeda area under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Thursday.

The police have identified the deceased as M. Bhavya, said to be a doctor from Srikakulam district.

As per the Gajuwaka police, the incident occurred when the duo were heading towards Old Gajuwaka Junction. A lorry which was going in the same direction hit the two-wheeler. When both the women fell on the road, the lorry allegedly ran over the Bhavya, who is the pillion rider. Gajuwaka police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US