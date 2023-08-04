HamberMenu
25-year old doctor dead in a road accident at Gajuwaka

August 04, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman died after being run over by a lorry, while another woman received severe injuries in a road accident that occurred on NH-16 near the Pantulagarimeda area under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Thursday.

The police have identified the deceased as M. Bhavya, said to be a doctor from Srikakulam district.

As per the Gajuwaka police, the incident occurred when the duo were heading towards Old Gajuwaka Junction. A lorry which was going in the same direction hit the two-wheeler. When both the women fell on the road, the lorry allegedly ran over the Bhavya, who is the pillion rider. Gajuwaka police have registered a case.

