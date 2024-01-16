25-year-old arrested for stealing ₹1 lakh from a person’s bank account in Visakhapatnam

January 16, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old S. Durga Prasad from Kakinada for allegedly making good with ₹1 lakh from the bank account of a person in Visakhapatnam.

Cybercrime police station Inspector R. Someswara Rao said that the accused had contacted a person and impersonated himself as an employee working with Amaravati Sachivalayam and enquired whether he is receiving government welfare schemes. He had allegedly asked the victim to connect conference call to the ward volunteer to enquire about proper details, which further made the victim to believe him.

After disconnecting the volunteer from the conference call, the accused had convinced the victim that he can manage to provide them ‘Amma Vadi Scheme’ which he was not eligible due to some issues. He had allegedly sent a UPI payment link and asked the victim to log in and enter the security key. Upon doing it, the victim lost ₹1 lakh from his bank account.

Realising that he was cheated, the victim lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused.