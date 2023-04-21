ADVERTISEMENT

25-year-old arrested for morphing photos of girl and blackmailing her in Visakhapatnam

April 21, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police on Friday arrested a B.Tech., graduate for allegedly harassing a girl by morphing her photos into obscene images.

The arrested was identified as V. Mani Sriram (25) from Nelaturu of West Godavari district.

Inspector of Cybercrime Police Station K. Bhavani Prasad said that the accused had completed Computer Science Engineering. He randomly picked a Visakhapatnam-based girl’s display picture on her Instagram account and morphed it into an obscene image. The accused had allegedly demanded money from the girl by threatening that he would send the obscene pictures to her friends and family. Later, the accused had also shared the pictures to her kin, the police said.

The victim lodged a complaint with cybercrime police station. After registering a case, the cybercrime police arrested the accused.

Further investigation is on.

