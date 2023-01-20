HamberMenu
25-year-od man arrested for misbehaving with a girl in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Steel Plant Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly misbehaving with a girl here late on Thursday night. Inspector of Steel Plant Police Station V. Srinivasa Rao said that the youth named M Siva Sai of Aganampudi had allegedly misbehaved with the girl, while she was walking alone in an isolated street. As she raised an alarm, the youth tried to escape, but was caught by a few locals and handed over to the police. The police have registered case under section 354 A of IPC.

