25 smart city projects for Vizag completed, says Minister

Twenty-five projects out of a total of 70 projects under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) in Visakhapatnam have been completed, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

The total value of the completed projects is ₹342.82 crore. Of the remaining projects, work orders worth ₹1,990.57 crore have been issued for 36 projects while for another four projects worth ₹337 crore, tenders have been sought, Mr. Puri said.

The total cost of the projects for Visakhapatnam is ₹2,902.40 crore.

Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday, Mr. Puri said that a total of 195 projects costing ₹6,871.05 crore were being implemented in Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam under the SCM. The projects have to be completed within five years from the date of selection in the mission.

The Minister said budgetary allocation to meet the target for 2020-21 was made.

For Kakinada, 66 projects costing ₹2,164.25 crore have been sanctioned. Of these, 24 projects worth ₹429.04 crore have been completed while for 30 projects worth ₹1,205.48 crore, work orders have been issued and for six projects costing ₹299.13 crore, tenders have been called.

Tirupati has 59 projects worth ₹1,804.4 crore. Of these, 15 projects costing ₹56.75 crore have been completed. For another 34 projects worth ₹1,494.99 crore, work orders have been issued and for 10 projects costing ₹252.66 crore, tenders have been called.